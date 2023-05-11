US marshals rearrest Rio Rancho pipe bomb suspect

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — U.S. marshals rearrested a Rio Rancho man Wednesday. He had been released from jail, charged with allegedly having illegal pipe bombs at his home.

Marshals say Peter Ryan Lynch removed his ankle monitor and escaped from a halfway house Sunday. They tracked him down to his home, near Meadowlark Lane and New Mexico Highway 528, Wednesday.

BCSO SWAT responded after authorities weren’t able to communicate with Lynch, who allegedly wouldn’t leave the home. Eventually, around 5 p.m., he left the home and reportedly surrendered without any issues.

Last month, Homeland Security agents arrested Lynch after allegedly finding four pipe bombs and bomb-building material in his home. They also found a shotgun, ammo, inert grenades and a bulletproof vest.

Authorities say one of the grenades appeared ready to load with a propellant. They also said one of the pipe bombs was functional and ready to detonate.

Four days after the arrest, a federal judge released Lynch until his trial.

The 46-year-old man appeared in federal court again Thursday.

Lynch still faces a charge of receipt or possession of a destructive device. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

At this time, his trial has not been scheduled.

