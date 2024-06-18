US presidential candidate makes stop in New Mexico for discussion on drug problems

The general election is still more than four months out and, for the first time during this election cycle, a presidential candidate stopped in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The general election is still more than four months out and, for the first time during this election cycle, a presidential candidate stopped in New Mexico.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was in Albuquerque over the weekend to premiere his documentary, “Recovering America.” It’s focused on drug addiction and substance abuse.

“New Mexico is ground zero for the drug overdose, drug addiction problems in our country, and I wanted to be there, so it was an appropriate place for us to air this film,” Kennedy said.

According to a report from New Mexico health officials, in Albuquerque alone, around 125,000 people have reported using illicit drugs. Right now, though, there are only 60 drug rehab centers to support them.

Just last year, border officials say nearly 550,000 pounds of narcotics were seized at the border.

Kennedy says border cities are paying the price.

“I’ve been to the border many times, and I’ve seen that it’s a humanitarian crisis that people who are coming across are traumatized. They’ve been robbed, exploited, extorted by the drug cartels. And it’s not and then they come into this country, and they can’t legally work. They’re given an asylum date seven years in the future,” Kennedy said.

A couple of New Mexicans were also featured in a panel discussion with Kennedy to share their stories of recovery. That panel included Chef Fernando Ruiz, a Santa Fe chef who turned his life around. After spending time behind bars trading drugs, he now spends time in the kitchen serving up award-winning dishes at his restaurant, Escondido.

And Ralph Martinez, who opened the first homeless shelter in Española. Martinez himself was homeless in Española at one point.

Heart of New Mexico spotlighted Ruiz and Martinez and how they hope to help the community.

“It all begins with discussion and I’m just very honored to be a piece of that discussion,” Martinez said.

As for Kennedy, he is trying to get on the ballot in New Mexico. He says he has more than 6,000 signatures, well over the threshold needed by the June 27 deadline. He is confident in New Mexican voters.

“We hope to win the state of New Mexico, where we do very well with Hispanic voters. We do very with Natives, Indians, and that’s a large part of the population of New Mexico,” Kennedy said.

No word on if President Joe Biden or Former President Donald Trump will stop in New Mexico.