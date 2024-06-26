Utility work begins Wednesday at Bridge and Isleta

Work has been ongoing but there will be extra slowdowns with further work going on Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crossing the river in the Albuquerque metro will get a little more complicated for about a day due to some utility work starting Wednesday.

New Mexico Gas Company will start utility work at Bridge and Isleta. That is right by the Avenida Dolores Huerta Bridge.

Crews are suggesting you find a different route. The work started Wednesday at 7 a.m. and will last through Thursday morning.