Vandals hit businesses in Old Town, owners frustrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Shop owners in a beloved metro neighborhood are still cleaning up the mess vandals left behind for them. They say this is not the first or second time this has happened to them, but this might be the worst so far.

A business owner says she got the call around 6 a.m. Tuesday. But she wasn’t the only one left with cleaning up.

“I threw on my clothes and drove as fast as I can to try to see exactly what happened,” said Michelle Lameres, owner of Old Town Cafe.

On Tuesday morning, a chair was still stuck in the metal frame and broken glass everywhere. For Lameres, it’s nothing new.

“This is the third time my windows have been broken. One would just be one pain, but this is something I, especially in a room that size, to have all of it broken,” said Lameres.

Behind Old Town Cafe, another business, The Shop at Old Town, went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were still out Tuesday afternoon investigating the cause.

Next to it, the Zuni Fetish Museum had its windows smashed again.

Pete Kassetas, an Old Town business owner, says area owners created a group to try and combat all the crime here.

“We’ve really tried to educate ourselves as merchants about security concerns, whether it’s lighting or cameras. Also working with APD, the leadership, to get them to respond and be aware of the issues we’re facing,” said Kassetas.

He says they’ve tried to be proactive by hiring private security, and working with APD to increase patrols. But Kassetas says the issues extend beyond proactive policing.

“We’re going to identify them, and that person is going to get arrested. I know it, right? The question is that person going to be held accountable for what they’ve done here,” Kassetas said.

Every business owner KOB 4 spoke to says they’re angry about the ongoing issues, but also don’t want to scare tourists away.

“Just frustrated. It’s not that Old Town isn’t safe, it happens late at night or early, early in the morning,” Lameres said.

Lameres says she doesn’t want to leave Old Town, but this latest break-in has her questioning what to do.

“It’s tough because this is a third time, and I’ll be honest with you, I just don’t know if I want to stay open,” said Lameres.

She says APD was called and did respond.

Right now, there’s no information about possible suspects or motives.

Lameres says she doesn’t know how long she will have to stay closed.

Speaker of the House Javier Martinez sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“First and foremost, this comes down to enforcing the law and keeping our communities safe. What has been occurring in Old Town is unacceptable. I have full confidence that our law enforcement officers will respond to these issues expeditiously and I have faith that our criminal justice system will hold the perpetrators accountable.

I’ve been in touch with a number of Old Town Merchants and I have requested that the Albuquerque Police Department develop a tactical plan for the area. My office will continue to monitor the situation closely and offer every resource available to address these issues.”