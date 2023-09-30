Vandals smash drive-thru windows of businesses along 4th Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of vandals destroyed several fast-food drive-thru windows in Albuquerque’s North Valley early Friday morning.

“We get those calls in the morning. And we’re like, oh, no, what again?” said Julia, a district manager with Bob’s Burgers. “When that happens, we think that they probably came in and robbed or took something, but in this case, fortunately, they didn’t take anything.”

Surveillance video from the Bob’s Burgers location near 4th Street and Montano shows at least two men smashing the drive-thru window with rocks around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The video shows the men climbing through the broken window and trying to steal from the cash register before security alarms scared them away.

Julia says APD officers responded to the alarms, but left after they realized the building was empty.

“I’m glad that nobody was here at the time when they’re trying to attend things like this, but it’s unfortunate that people are doing this to these businesses around town,” Julia said.

Employees at the Dunkin’ Donuts and KFC locations nearby confirmed their drive-thru windows were also smashed overnight. A manager from each location could not be reached for comment. Employees believe other nearby restaurants were also attacked overnight.

“It’s just unfortunate that this is something that we do have to deal with a lot, and we never know when to expect it,” Julia said. The Bob’s Burgers location on Juan Tabo was recently attacked by armed robbers – and it was all caught on camera.

Julia says she’s responding to incidents like these are Bob’s Burgers locations more often in recent years.

“It’s constant,” she said. “It happens a lot, and the consistency of it is like, you know, it gets to be a lot sometimes.”

Julia says the Bob’s Burgers on 4th was able to replace its drive-thru window by Friday afternoon. It appears the KFC was also able to quickly replace their drive-thru window, however, the Dunkin’ Donuts still had a wooden board blocking their window Friday afternoon.

KOB 4 reached out to Albuquerque police about the reported string of attempted break-ins but has not heard back.