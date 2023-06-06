Video: Man arrested after crashing ATV during police chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man on an ATV tried to outrun Albuquerque police Friday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department says Gregory Cordova was driving an ATV recklessly through ART bus lanes by UNM’s campus.

APD chopper video shows police on the ground trying to chase him down. Responding officers say Cordova was doing wheelies in the crowded streets before he was caught.

On Monday, Cordova faced a judge.

“Mr. Cordova the state is seeking to have you preventatively detained before trial,” said Bernalillo Metro Court Judge Felicia Blea-Rivera. “You are going to be held without bond pending that hearing.”

APD says they tried to pull Cordova over, but officers eventually had to call in the APD helicopter to continue chasing him.

APD’s chopper tracked Cordova and two other motorcycles as they continued to try and outrun police.

Police say Cordova eventually crashed in a neighborhood near Old Coors and Central almost 20 miles from where officers first spotted him.

APD’s chopper shows Cordova getting on the back of one of the motorcycles and continue on. Eventually, Cordova starts running into a house.

The chopper caught the moment police surrounded and eventually arrested him.

Cordova appears to be the only one hurt in this chase. But the community knows how dangerous these types of situations can be.

In 2021, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya was killed after getting hit by an ATV crossing the road.

Cordova is expected to be back in court in the next few weeks. He is charged with aggravated fleeing and failing to stop after hitting parked cars.

It’s unclear what happened to the two motorcyclists who were with him during the chase.