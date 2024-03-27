Video: The arrest that sparked allegations of corruption within APD’s DWI unit

We are learning more about one of the hundreds of recently dismissed APD DWI cases. It's an important one because it involved a district court employee who blew the whistle on one of the Albuquerque officers involved in an alleged scheme.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are learning more about one of the hundreds of recently dismissed APD DWI cases. It’s an important one because it involved a district court employee who blew the whistle on one of the Albuquerque officers involved in an alleged scheme.

A two-hour clip obtained by KOB 4 shows the initial stop, the transport downtown, and over an hour of conversation between APD officer Honorio Alba Jr., the offender Antonio Barron, and another worker. However, a key piece is missing – we never see the exchange between Alba and Barron about hiring a certain attorney who could help the case go away.

The video shows Alba pulling Barron over at about 1:30 a.m. on a late August night last year. Barron is a former Bernalillo County District Court employee.

“The reason I pulled you over, you’re all over the road, you’re going 84 in a 55, you almost hit the vehicle in front of you, you’re driving with your headlights off, you’re driving with your tail lights off,” Alba said.

In the video, Alba points out he can see a Twisted Tea in the car. Alba asks Barron to get out of the car and do some field sobriety tests.

After a quick search, Alba drives Barron downtown for a breathalyzer test.

“Do you agree to be tested?” Alba asked.

“No sir,” Barron said.

Under New Mexico law, refusing that test is an aggravated DUI.

“Alright, so you want the good news, the bad news, which do you want first? Alba asked.

Barron said he wanted the bad news first.

“Alright, bad news is you’re gonna get charged with DUI,” Alba said.

Alba told Barron the good news was he wasn’t going to jail for the night – something that almost always happens. Instead, he’d get let go and have a criminal summons mailed to his house.

“You know who I work for, so like, what does that – I’m not sure about that man, to be honest, I’m probably gonna have to call them after this,” Barron said.

The video shows Alba, Barron, and another employee talking about sports, the military, and their pay for almost an hour. Alba even brags about his pay.

“I’ll be honest dude, if you saw how much I made dude, you’d be like, what the hell,” Alba said.

They play music, and Alba mentions at one point he could retire in nine years.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve actually considered law school,” Alba said.

The video ends with Alba Jr. walking Barron outside to his ride home – and taking off the cuffs.

“Any other questions though?” Alba Jr. asked.

“No sir,” Barron said.

There is no mention of any attorneys to help his case go away before Alba Jr.’s camera goes black.

The letter including Barron’s allegations didn’t go to APD’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency until November. Then it was forwarded to Internal Affairs as part of a larger investigation.

KOB 4 tried to reach Barron earlier this month but never heard back.

Alba Jr. has since resigned from the Albuquerque Police Department.