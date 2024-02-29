APD DWI officer under federal probe resigns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officer Honorio Alba Jr. has resigned ahead of his scheduled Internal Affairs interview, according to APD Chief Harold Medina.

Alba was going to be interviewed by APD Internal Affairs either Thursday or Friday.

Alba was one of the officers who had been placed on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into APD’s DWI unit.

“Today, I got notified this morning that he had resigned,” Medina said. “You know, of course, I have a lot more details and information that I’ve been privy to. And I can just say this, that I’m not shocked they resigned.”

Officers were allegedly working with a local attorney on a scheme that involved the officers not showing up to court for DWI cases.

Alba is the second officer to resign this month. KOB 4 learned that Lt. Justin Hunt resigned about three weeks ago.

Alba was actually honored for his work against drunk driving last year. The group known as MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, named him New Mexico Officer of the Year in 2023.

When the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed last month that they had thrown out a huge batch of DWI cases, Alba’s name was connected to many of them. His name showed up more often than any of the other officers KOB 4 had identified at the time.

Alba made around $148,000 in 2023, which made him one of the top earners in the police department.

At this time, no one is facing any charges.

