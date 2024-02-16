APD reassigns Internal Affairs lieutenant allegedly connected to DWI unit scandal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has opened a new internal investigation and temporarily reassigned the target of the investigation – a lieutenant in the Internal Affairs Division – to another position within the department.

Police have not identified the lieutenant at this time.

Commander Kyle Hartsock is overseeing the internal investigation. According to APD, they are looking at the conduct of current and former DWI officers, as well as allegations involving the lieutenant. The investigation is also targeting the commander of the Internal Affairs Division, Mark Landavazo, who was recently placed on administrative leave.

Chief Harold Medina emphasized the importance of integrity and cooperation in these investigations, stating that the department is committed to thoroughly investigating all allegations without bias.

“We will leave no stone unturned with this investigation,” Medina said.

Landavazo joined the growing list of officers who have been placed on administrative leave. One of those officers, Lt. Justin Hunt, has resigned. None of the officers reportedly involved have been formally charged at this time.

