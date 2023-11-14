Walgreens at San Mateo and Central closes

Walgreens is officially out of business at San Mateo and Central. It's the latest closure impacting folks in a neighborhood where it is becoming increasing difficult to get the necessities.

The nearby Walmart closed earlier this year and other stores followed.

For many people living in and around Albuquerque’s International District grocery shopping is less about what you need, and more about what you can carry. That message is starting to sink in as more and more businesses shut down.

“It’s going downhill. The stores, they just keep shutting them down,” said David Griego.

David Griego hops on the bus or walks miles to get to the closest Smiths. Because he can only carry a few bags those grocery trips are sometimes daily.

“I only carry what I can carry. I don’t have a car,” said Griego.

He’s like so many others who live in an often neglected part of town.

“If 7/11 or Circle K closes down then we’re really in a mess,” said Derek Atencio.

Many say the city can and should be doing more to help them. Big action that may need to come from the area’s next Albuquerque city councilor.

“It’s not only a food desert, but It’s now a school supply desert, diaper and formula desert, there are so many things. if we don’t have the basic needs for our community we can’t have a thriving community,” said Nicole Rogers.

District 6 candidates Nichole Rogers and Jeff Hoehn both have plans to make this side of town a priority.

“I will take every other city councilor and I will take a ride, and we will spend about half a day east of San Mateo and come back and form a comprehensive plan with folks who live there,” said Hoehn.

For now, those who live here say they will do what they have to.

Early voting in the runoff election for city council District 6 starts next week. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 12.