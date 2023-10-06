Walgreens at Central and San Mateo to close next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Walgreens location at Central and San Mateo in Albuquerque will close early next month, a spokesperson confirmed to KOB 4.

Pharmacy patients’ files will automatically transfer to the location near Central and Girard. Efforts are also underway to transfer team members to nearby locations.

Patients can expect a notice about the transfer through mail and other means. That will provide details on how they can continue to access their prescriptions and health and wellness services.

A Walgreens spokesperson stated the following on why the location is closing:

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons. As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in the communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations.”