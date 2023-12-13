Warden of Metropolitan Detention Center resigns

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Officials confirmed Wednesday that Metropolitan Detention Center Warden Jason Jones has resigned.

Jones began serving as MDC Warden in October 2022. Effective Tuesday, however, he has reportedly resigned from his position.

Deputy Warden Rosanne Otero Gonzales will serve as interim warden in charge of operations at the detention facility. County officials say Gonzales has “close to 30 years of corrections experience.”

Meanwhile, officials will search for a new warden sometime after the new year.

Before his reported resignation, the county reportedly put Jones on administrative leave regarding an unknown matter.

During Jones’ tenure, MDC has dealt with staffing issues and healthcare concerns, punctuated by several inmate deaths.

This year, UNMH took over as the healthcare provider at MDC.

