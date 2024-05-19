Warm and sunny weather continues, fire danger lingers

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will continue to warm up Sunday with areas along the Rio Grande in Albuquerque approaching 90 degrees.

Dry, breezy to windy and warm conditions are expected to last through Monday with critical fire weather focused through western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley south of Santa Fe. Cooler temps will filter in on Tuesday, but conditions will remain dry and windy.

