ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Warmer temperatures and lower winds will define Tuesday in New Mexico as a warming trend begins in the state.

Monday was a brisk day, thanks to high winds and cooler temperatures. Winds will be dying down and temperatures will be warmer, getting into the 50s and 60s – possibly some 70° degree readings.

Steve Stucker is saluting his “Final Four” – days of morning forecasting that is – in his full forecast in the video above.