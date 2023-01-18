WATCH: NM GOP responds to governor’s State of the State

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her fifth State of the State address from the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Tuesday afternoon. The State of the State kicks off the 60-day legislative session.

Both Senate and House GOP leaders are concerned about what wasn’t said during the governor’s address. Several Republican leaders referenced the recent shootings at the homes of several high-profile Democrats as a reason to leave New Mexico’s gun laws alone.

STATEMENT FROM HOUSE MINORITY LEADER RYAN LANE:

“What was missing from the Governor’s speech was any mention of the real issues New Mexicans are facing; she failed to mention just how far behind our students are, the record-breaking homicides in Albuquerque, doctors fleeing our state, how her priority eco-legislation will harm our farmers and ranchers, and sadly no mention of the oil and gas revenues or workers that are funding this progressive spending spree. Most New Mexicans do not live in the utopia that Lujan Grisham described, and Republicans are committed to working to provide meaningful relief and support to New Mexicans. House Republicans are committed to working across the aisle to make sure that the realities that our communities are facing are not forgotten as they were in today’s speech.”

