Water main leak to impact Avenida Cesar Chavez near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority crews are responding to a water main break Thursday on Avenida Cesar Chavez near I-25.

The break is near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Walter Street, about three blocks from the interstate.

Officials say pavement is collapsing in some places. Water service may also be temporarily curtailed for customers along Avenida Cesar Chavez between Broadway and I-25 and on Walter.

If you’re planning to drive in this area, avoid the area. Repairs are underway.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.