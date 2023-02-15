Wednesday starts snowy, then turns windy and chilly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday starts with snow for New Mexico, then turns to winds and chilly temperatures as a winter storm system moves through.

At least minor-to-moderate travel impacts are expected for much of the state if you live west of I-25 and north or along I-40. Some exceptions apply, such as Ruidoso where the snow really fell overnight.

For everyone, the winds will pick up and the temperatures will cool down. The worst of it will be in the minimal snowfall corridor east of I-25 and south of I-40.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us all of what to expect in her full forecast, in the video above.

STORM WATCH