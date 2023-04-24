Week two begins: Trial for suspect in Jacqueline Vigil’s murder

If you’re watching on the KOB 4 app, click here to watch the live stream of Monday’s proceedings.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial continues Monday for the man accused of killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway in November 2019..

Luis Talamantes-Romero is accused of killing Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers. Her death and the circumstances around it sparked national attention in 2019.

A wide range of testimony took place in the first week of the trial many consider to be long-awaited.

Read more about the first week of trial and the case here: