Weekend outlook: Cooler temps expected in Albuquerque and Santa Fe Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday will bring somewhat cooler temps in both Santa Fe and Albuquerque this weekend.

In Santa Fe, there will be a very slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks like it will be a better day with lighter winds and more sunshine, with temperatures closer to 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

For Albuquerque, Saturday will be cooler than what we have seen the last week. There will be windy conditions in the morning and highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Sunday trends much better with lighter winds and temperatures rebounding back to the upper 70s for the metro, with sunny skies.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has a detailed look at your weekend forecast in the video above.

