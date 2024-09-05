What to expect at the 2024 New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday. For now, it's a mad dash to get everything finished on time.

KOB 4 went down to Expo New Mexico Wednesday, and we have a preview of what you can expect.

“This is the crazy madhouse,” said Expo New Mexico General Manager, Dan Mourning.

Just as you would expect the fairgrounds at Expo New Mexico to be the day before the 2024 New Mexico State Fair. We saw vendors and exhibitors getting ready for the big opening.

“You know, a lot of the people that attend other fairs, they close on Labor Day, and they got to make a trek right out here,” said Mourning.

For the next 10 days, they are ready to entertain you.

“We have a bunch of new stuff out here. We have new spectacular entertainment. We have a jetpack, water acrobatics show, sway poles. We have the pink poodle show,” Mourning said. “And then we also have got professional wrestling. Are you kidding me, man?”

Not to mention the rodeo, animal shows and food competitions.

“You can’t have a fair without having competition,” said Mourning.

The biggest competition is happening Monday. We’re talking about the annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Contest.

“It’s gotten so big that we’ve had to move it down to the Agricultural Courtyard and move it out to Main Street, so everybody could experience it,” Mourning said.

In addition to the burgers, and turkey legs, you’ll find something new for the adults.

“We have a speakeasy this year which is going to be awesome. And it’s kind of a steampunk vibe, you know, Mad Max, Beyond the Thunderdome,” said Mourning.

There’s craft cocktails, mocktails, and the official beer of the state fair — Ex Novo’s Barrel Racer Blonde on tap.

“So that’s the only place you get on the grounds that way,” Mourning said.

You might want to think about a Mega Pass where thrill seekers young and old will find some new rides.

“One of the things we got last year is we need more kiddy rides. And so Reithoffer Shows did not disappoint. They brought some really great new kiddy rides and of course, all those adrenaline junkies rides that you need,” said Mourning.

In addition to the usual police presence, the fair is going high-tech this year to keep you safe with AI-powered cameras that is linked to the Real-Time Crime Center. There will also be metal detectors.

“So more efficient and more effective for sure, and allows people to get in faster,” said Mourning.

So grab the kiddos, and forget your diets, and head on out to the New Mexico State Fair. For more information on event and tickets, click here.