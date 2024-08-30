What to know: 100th Burning of Zozobra

Old Man Gloom will go up in flames Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. Here's a preview.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Tens of thousands of people will descend upon Fort Marcy Park for the 100th Burning of Zozobra, happening Friday night in Santa Fe.

It isn’t just the burning that is taking place. Entertainment begins at 4:50 p.m. with the Santa Fe-based Latin and alternative rock band Lumbros. Then, the Moving Arts Española Ballet Folklorico performs at 5:40 p.m. before the official Zozobra show kicks off at 6 p.m. The show will feature Red Bull Batalla, Innastate, Black Pearl Band NM, Mariachi Euforia, MaaTuu Pueblo Dancers and more before the 100th Burning of Zozobra just after 9:10 p.m.

Before you go, remember a few things. First of all, get there early, especially with around 64,000 people coming to the park. The Rail Runner is expanding service for the event. Authorities are also closing roads in the area to ensure people can get it smoothly.

You can only bring clear bags (no tote bags or backpacks). You also can’t bring coolers, outside drinks or water bottles. However, you can bring your own food. It’s just that you’ll have to take it out of its wrapper or container and transfer it to a free plastic bag that organizers will have at food exchange stations there.

If you do bring any prohibited items, you’ll have to rent an on-site locker for them for $10.

For more information, click here or view the video above to hear from organizers about it and see Old Man Gloom before he goes up in flames.