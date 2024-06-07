What will summer bring for New Mexico gas prices?

How much are you paying to fill up your tank? In the Albuquerque metro, the average gas price is more than $3 a gallon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — How much are you paying to fill up your tank? In the Albuquerque metro, the average gas price is more than $3 a gallon.

According to AAA, gas prices went up 10 cents in the last week but that’s just the average – some gas station prices jumped even higher.

For example, at the Maverik near I-40 and Juan Tabo, some drivers told KOB 4 that gas was $2.89 earlier this week. In less than a day, it went up 40 cents and now it’s sitting at $3.22.

That’s not even the most expensive option. Over at Wyoming and Central, a gas station was charging $3.50 a gallon.

AAA says the average gas price across New Mexico – from Las Cruces to Farmington – is $3.25 a gallon. If it’s any relief, that’s nearly 25 cents cheaper than the national average.

Experts with AAA say the higher prices shouldn’t last too long this summer. This week, the cost of crude oil went down and that’s usually a hint that gas prices will go down in a few weeks.