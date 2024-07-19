Whataburger opens first location in Farmington

For the first time, folks in the Four Corners don't have to travel hours away for a New Mexico favorite.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – For the first time, folks in the Four Corners don’t have to travel hours away for a New Mexico favorite.

Thursday was opening day for Whataburger, and it’s clear it was worth the wait.

“I’ve been waiting in line for about three hours. So yeah, I got here around 8 o’clock, and I’ve been camped out ever since,” said a Whataburger customer.

Folks were so eager to get inside, they decided to open the doors 15 minutes early.

“I’ve been waiting here since 7 a.m. this morning, which is about three close to four hours now,” said another Whataburger customer.

Even though these people waited three to four hours, they say it was worth the wait.

“I haven’t had a Whataburger in about a year and a half,” said a Whataburger customer.

The ones who waited the longest did get a reward. The first person in line to order in the drive-thru and inside the restaurant received free Whataburger for a year.

“It would be so great, I mean I travel to the airport all the time so it’d be just great to just come by early in the morning, get something for free,” said a Whataburger customer.

Folks were more than happy to have the fast food chain up here in the Four Corners

“Thank you for coming to Farmington,” said a Whataburger customer.