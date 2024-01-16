What’s behind the Arctic blast impacting millions across the country?
Much of the nation has been dealing with brutal winter temperatures and snowfall.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Much of the nation has been dealing with brutal winter temperatures and snowfall. The winter weather has swept across the country for the last several days.
KOB 4 Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker explains the origins of this winter blast. Click on the video above for the full story.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos