What’s happening for Memorial Day weekend in the metro?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Memorial Day marks the unofficial kickoff to summer and, if you’re staying around the metro, there will be things to do amid some closures.

The New Mexico Wine Festival is happening this weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park. If you’re planning to drink, remember to consider getting a ride.

Bernalillo County is providing a $10 credit for up to 750 riders between Saturday at noon and Monday at 2 a.m. Use the code “WINE23”

The county is also offering a $10 credit for up to 2,000 riders using the code “MEMORIAL23”

You can use each code for two rides per person but only for rides.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs says its museums and historic sites are participating in the Blue Star Museums program. The program offers free admission for active duty military and their families from May 20-September 4.

The NMDCA’s museums include:

Museum of International Folk Art, New Mexico History Museum, NM Museum of Art and NM Indian Museum of Art and Culture, all in Santa Fe

National Hispanic Cultural Center and NM Museum of Natural History and Science, all in Albuquerque

NM Museum of Space History in Alamogordo

Bosque Redondo Memorial at Fort Sumner, Coronado, Jemez, Lincoln, Fort Selden and Fort Stanton historic sites

City of Albuquerque offices and facilities will be closed Monday. Meanwhile, all Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed. Emergency and public services will operate normally, however.

In Albuquerque, crews will still collect trash, recycling and large items normally Monday. All convenience stores will be open and in full operation from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well.