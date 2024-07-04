What’s open for Fourth of July?

Freedom is on the menu for Fourth of July and some services are exercising that today so there are some closures you should know about.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque won’t have bus service for the Fourth of July, nor will any offices, libraries or many facilities be open.

That includes health and social service centers, community and senior centers and child development centers. That includes summer meals for students and senior meal sites.

Both city animal shelters are closed, except for admissions and reclaims.

What is open? The 311 Community Contact Center is open so you can report illegal fireworks anytime online. The call center hours are 3 p.m. to midnight.

The BioPark is open, as well as the Albuquerque and Balloon Museums. Lucky Paws Pet Adoption Center is also open. Plus, crews will still collect your trash and recycling!

Bernalillo County is offering the “Take a Ride on Us” program with $10 off two trips in the Uber app. The voucher is available for the first 2,500 trips through the app today starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 7 p.m. Just use the code “NMFREE24” if you live in Bernalillo County, Santa Fe County or Sandoval County.