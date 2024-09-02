What’s open on Labor Day? What’s not?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking to kill some time, be productive or just have some fun this Labor Day, here’s a look at what’s open and closed in New Mexico.

What’s open?



Places of interest for nature lovers are open:

ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden

Petroglyph National Monument

Rio Grande Nature Center

Indoor swimming pools and golf courses are open, as well as a few museums:

Explora

National Museum of Nuclear Science and History

New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

The New Mexico Harvest Wine Festival is going on. The festival features unlimited wine tastings from New Mexico’s top wineries, a dueling piano show, a vendor marketplace and food truck dining. Tickets can be purchased on their website and provide you access to everything at the festival plus a Viva Vino wine glass.

Tickets are $25 at the gate. You have to be over 21 to attend and, sadly, pets aren’t allowed in.

Power Ford is also hosting a Labor Day car show. There will be food trucks, music, bounce houses, face painting and games. Organizers expect over 200 cars and trucks there.

The best part? It’s free.

If you get your trash and recycling picked up Mondays, Solid Waste crews will still pick it up.

What’s closed?

Libraries, community centers, 311 and senior centers are all closed for Labor Day. Plus, these places of interest:

City museums (e.g., Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum)

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

National Hispanic Cultural Center

Schools and government institutions are enjoying a day off, including:

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho public schools

All city, county, state and federal offices

Congressional offices

Federal, state, district and metro courts

Postal service, no mail delivery or post office hours

Department of Workforce Solutions

Animal shelters

And many forms of public transportation are also unavailable:

Rail Runner Express

ABQ Ride and Sun Van

MORE: