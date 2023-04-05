Wife, husband charged in Good Samaritan killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – She didn’t pull the trigger, but she’s charged with murder all the same. Prosecutors want Roslynn Lee held in jail.

Roslynn Lee was arrested following the February killing of Michael Urioste at a northeast Albuquerque gas station.

Police say Urioste was killed by Lee’s husband – Eric Ford.

It started in February, a clerk had asked Ford to leave because he was yelling, and causing a scene.

Officials say that’s when Lee punched the clerk, and Urioste jumped in to defend her.

“If someone needed help, he was there to help,” said Evette Desoto, Urioste’s mother.

KOB 4 spoke with Urioste’s mother, days after the deadly shooting.

“That man took our hearts and our family. We’re close family, he took our hearts, and our happiness, and our holidays will never be the same,” said Desoto.

Court documents say Lee jumped in right away and started to hit Urioste with a black metal cane. A third man attempted to break up the fight, and Lee started to hit that man with a cane.

During the scuffle, three shots were fired. Urioste and a man who was just at the gas station gassing up were hit. Urioste died.

Police say Lee was heard during the fight goading on her husband, yelling: “shoot him, shoot him.”

Ford was in court last week where a judge ordered him held until trial.

Prosecutors also want to keep Lee in jail, writing in a motion her “actions show how dangerous she is, and that human life hold no value to her.”

Whether or not she’ll be held will be decided during a future hearing. Lee is charged with murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.