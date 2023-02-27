Windy weather returns to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people across New Mexico experienced power outages, and damage Sunday due to high winds.

According to the PNM outage map Sunday, windy conditions impacted thousands of residents around the state. Multiple main street traffic lights in Albuquerque were out including San Mateo from Montgomery to Constitution.

Photos sent to KOB 4 showed the damage of the strong winds trekking across New Mexico, including a tipped over semi on I-25.

