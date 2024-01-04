Winter storm causes delays at Albuquerque International Sunport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with the Albuquerque International Sunport are encouraging travelers to check the status of their flights for possible delays due to the winter storm.
More than a dozen flights are facing delays as of Thursday afternoon. According to the Sunport’s website, a handful of inbound and outbound flights have been canceled.
Click here to check the status of arrivals and departures at the Sunport.
❄️🚨WEATHER ALERT: PLEASE CHECK YOUR FLIGHTS FOR POSSIBLE DELAYS!! ❄️⌚️ pic.twitter.com/taeUv94gWN— ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) January 4, 2024
