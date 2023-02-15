PHOTOS: Winter storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Overnight snow and wind spilled over into travel woes Wednesday.

This morning, NMDOT’s traffic map illustrated difficult driving conditions statewide.

As Wednesday progressed, New Mexico’s major interstates saw varying impacts.

Some of the worst driving conditions were along I-25 as all lanes were closed at Raton due to three inches of snow and blowing winds. U.S. Highway 64/87 was also closed between mile marker 450 in Raton and mile marker 328 in Clayton.

I-25 at Raton U.S. Highway 64/87 at Capulin Courtesy: NMDOT

Out west, an area just east of Thoreau in McKinley County reported 6.4 inches of snow and Gallup received snow – but that wasn’t the main concern. I-40 was closed at the Holbrook exit, prompting New Mexico State Police to tell westbound I-40 travelers to remain in either Albuquerque, Gallup and Grants until further notice.

, Credit: Kathleen McKenzie, of Gallup

In Santa Fe, all schools, city offices and courts were closed Wednesday. They received around 2-4 inches, just after receiving around four inches of snow earlier in the week.

At nearby Glorieta Pass, Joshua Nelson also reported 15 inches of snow in 72 hours, including a reported eight inches overnight.

Photo: Joshua Nelson

The Four Corners received their fair share of snow heading into Wednesday. Farmington received around 2 inches of snow while some of the outskirts saw as much as 4.5 inches.

The Aztec area received around 3-4 inches with one spot 10 miles northeast of Aztec even reporting 5.8 inches.

Photos taken south of Aztec, north of Crouch Mesa, Farmington; Credit: Carlos Rivera

Even Mora, an area in need of some snow or any precipitation to avoid repeating severe spring wildfire risk, saw a reported 7 inches of snow. Chacon, in Mora County, saw a reported 5.4 inches of snow.

Viewer Kimberly Mares’ video of heavy snow falling in Chacon

In the Albuquerque metro area, those difficult conditions resulted in several reported crashes Wednesday morning.

L to R: Crash at I-40/Atrisco Vista around 6:57 a.m., crash at I-40/98th Street around 7:20 a.m., crash at I-25/Isleta where a car rolled over around 8:20 a.m.

Albuquerque Public Schools and the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque were on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning.

In Albuquerque, young Clare and Isabella took advantage of that and had some fun playing in the snow.

In the valley, snow totals measured around an inch and steadily went up to around four inches near Tramway and Paseo del Norte. Two inches of snow were reported near Louisiana and Constitution.

KOB 4 Domestique Mike Anderson captured these two pictures of the snow in his yard

Albuquerque Public Schools in the East Mountains and all of Rio Rancho Public Schools were closed Wednesday.

Viewer Robbi Berry sent these two pictures from their Rio Rancho home showing the lay of the land after the snow hit.

L to R: Robbi Berry’s two pictures from her Rio Rancho home, Deb’s picture of a snowy morning in the East Mountains

Per usual, mountainous areas were hit the hardest with snow.

Around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Red River saw 10 inches of snow and Angel Fire saw as much as eight inches. Nearby Questa saw five inches of snow and some severe blowing snow captured by a viewer.

Pajarito Mountain Ski Area saw around six inches of snow, while nearby Los Alamos saw seven inches.

In the Sacramento Mountains, Ruidoso saw whiteout conditions and some snow Wednesday.

Even in southwest New Mexico, Lordsburg saw some snow. The snow, ice and winds were even bad enough to close I-10 from mile markers 49 to 63 for a brief period of time.

U.S. 70 at Apache Summit, around 8:03 a.m. Wednesday I-10 at mile marker 7, near Lordsburg around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday Courtesy: NMDOT

