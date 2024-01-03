Winter storm could bring heavy snow to New Mexico

We'll see a mostly clear, calm day but that won't last long. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm watch is in effect in anticipation of moderate to heavy snow in New Mexico as Wednesday turns into Thursday.

The storm will roll in late Wednesday. Then, by just after peak morning traffic time Thursday, snow will likely begin in the Albuquerque metro and the Santa Fe area.

Snowfall could potentially exceed an inch per hour between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday across parts of New Mexico.

Will your area be affected? Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more details in her full forecast in the video above.

