Winter storm dumps fresh powder at New Mexico ski areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ski areas in northern New Mexico have plenty of fresh powder thanks to the winter storm passing through the state.

At Ski Santa Fe Thursday, people were shredding an extra 14 inches of snow. Sipapu also got 14 inches of snow during the storm.

There was not too much action at Pajarito on Thursday, but they got 15 inches of snow.

Taos didn’t get a lot of fresh powder — reportedly only three inches, but there were still plenty of people out on the slopes.

It appears the biggest winner was Angel Fire. Officials say they got at least 20 inches of snow Wednesday night and through Thursday afternoon, and that’s on top of the 10 inches they already had on the mountain.

The resort officially opens to the public Friday, and they say this much snow early in the season is a really good sign of what’s to come.

