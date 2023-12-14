Winter storm hits northern New Mexico

Mother Nature reminded everyone that we're in the middle of December. From northern New Mexico to the metro, there was bitter cold, snow, rain, wind – you name it, it was on the menu Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mother Nature reminded everyone that we’re in the middle of December. From northern New Mexico to the metro, there was bitter cold, snow, rain, and wind Wednesday.

KOB 4’s weather center was tracking what comes next.

Las Vegas is expected to have a few inches of snow from now until Thursday. It’s been snowing on and off, but it’s also been a mix of rain, snow, and even hail.

Snow stuck to the ground, but you could still see grass peeking through.

Some people would rather stay home on a day like this, but for Myranda Lopez, she’d rather take in the sights.

“I have to take my aunt to do some errands. And then it’s just as beautiful view. It’s like nice, I like the snow. Pretty nice,” said Lopez.

But everyone has their limits, Lopez told KOB 4 she likes the snow but doesn’t like driving in it. So as that snow starts to accumulate, she’ll stay indoors.

KOB 4 stopped by a gas station where we found a lot of people passing through.

We also went to the town’s plaza where businesses owners were shoveling snow in hopes of getting some business on the cold day.

Whether it was snowing, raining or hailing, one thing’s for sure: it’s wet outside, so the roads and sidewalks are slick.

