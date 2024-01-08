Winter storm prompts major road closures in northern New Mexico

RATON, N.M. — Authorities closed multiple highways in northern New Mexico, including Interstate 25, due to an ongoing winter storm.

Interstate 25 is closed in both directions between mile marker 460, near Raton Pass, and mile marker 366 near Watrous. Watrous is around 21 miles north of Las Vegas.

Between Raton and Clayton, an 80-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 64 is closed in both directions. Authorities also closed an 82-mile stretch of U.S. 56 between Clayton and Springer.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque reported 66 mph peak wind gusts in Raton. They also reported 64 mph gusts in Clayton.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported snow-packed and icy conditions. There is also zero visibility due to blizzard conditions.

“Do not travel if you don’t have to in northeastern NM,” the National Weather Service stated in a social media post.

I-25 at Raton Pass (left) and Raton (right)

To the south, New Mexico State Police reported two closures on Interstate 40.

At milepost 291, around 18 miles east of Santa Rosa, New Mexico State Police reported a multi-vehicle crash closed westbound I-40. Earlier, they closed the westbound lanes at milepost 6, near the Arizona state line, due to a semi-truck crash.

