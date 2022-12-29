Winter storm system clears up Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm system made conditions messy for parts of New Mexico, thanks to wind and snow that blanketed some roads.

Near Gallup and Grants, there will be some light snow and lingering winds Thursday. The winter storm system will move away from the rest of the state and make things chilly.

That system isn’t the last to come through New Mexico. Kira Miner shows us what winter weather lies ahead in her full forecast, in the video above.

