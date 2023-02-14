Winter weather alerts in effect through Tuesday and Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may have woken up to some snow on your windows this morning, and, fair warning, that’s a preview of what’s still to come.

Round one of the storms is wrapping up but winter weather alerts will remain in effect. Intermittent snow is likely throughout Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday into early Wednesday brings the next chance for substantial snowfall.

The overnight timing of that system could have some heavy travel impacts. Expect multiple inches of snow, possibly even for areas like the Albuquerque metro.

School and road closures have already been posted for the conditions we’re seeing Tuesday, which Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us in the video above.

STORM WATCH