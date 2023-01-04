Winter weather hits New Mexico: A look at road conditions west of ABQ

GALLUP, N.M. — As a winter storm moves through the western portion of New Mexico, KOB 4’s Brianna Wilson has a look at conditions in Gallup.

Last week, I-40 traffic was backed up for miles due to icy roads that caused multiple crashes. According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the rain that came before the snow caught them off guard – freezing the roads.

“What hurt us last storm, right around Christmas time was the fact that it had rained, before it snowed. And then the winds and the dropping temperatures just froze the rain, and then the snow covered it,” said Delane Baros, a NMDOT spokesperson.

Crews were better prepared Tuesday.

STORM WATCH

