Winter weather in NM: Colder than normal temperatures expected through next week

SANTA FE, N.M. — Snow will taper off over central and eastern New Mexico Thursday evening, however, strong winds will persist – mainly over areas south of I-40.

Those winds will ramp up again late Friday and through Saturday along the central mountain chain and adjacent highlands, with gusts possibly up to around 60 mph.

Chances for snow return to northwest and north central New Mexico Saturday night through Sunday. Colder than normal temperatures are expected throughout the middle of next week.

STORM WATCH: