Woman accused of killing boyfriend pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The attorney representing Roberta Martinez entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf Monday.

Martinez is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend last month. According to court documents, Martinez and her boyfriend got into some sort of argument outside an apartment in southwest Albuquerque.

Martinez is claiming self-defense. She has been charged with an open count of murder.