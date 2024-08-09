Woman still missing service dog after water main break

A water main break destroyed one woman's garage and left her without her service dog, Ivy. Ivy is still missing but she has a hunch as to where her dog is.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been close to two weeks since Rose Romero lost her service dog Ivy, who went missing during a massive water main break in northeast Albuquerque.

Crews still haven’t fixed the break and Rose is still looking for Ivy. Rose is blind and has had Ivy by her side longer than she’s been a resident in that house.

Now, she believes Ivy is under all the damage. And at this point, she just really wants some closure.

“After time started to pass, I started to say, ‘No, she’s in that garage.” But the garage wasn’t put as a priority because of the structure issue, so no matter when I brought it up, it wasn’t gonna happen,” Rose said.

Rose has done a lot and had a lot of help. She issued a petition calling for the City of Albuquerque to help her get inside her home to find out what happened to her service dog Ivy. In less than 24 hours, more than 800 people signed that petition.

“We’re trying to show the city that people are involved and interested and we’re not going away,” Rose said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue did as much as they could Thursday to help make way a trainer and her sniffer dog could search for Ivy. The dog and the trainer had two signs of her scent in the garage. Because of that, they could be closer to finding out for sure if she is there.

“The engineer said that it can happen and they’re gonna do what they have to do but they’re gonna do it as safely as possible and their goal tomorrow is to clear the garage,” Rose said. “But I hate for people to have to come out if she’s in the garage. we need to know. If she’s in there let’s get her out.”

Even though debris stopped them from going any further, they’re still working. Rose was waiting Thursday for an okay from the gas company to make sure there are no live gas lines. Then, once they clear that…

“They’re gonna be getting a dumpster possibly tomorrow and they’re gonna start going through by the side wall slowly, not to affect the other townhouse next to it and they’re gonna start pulling thing by thing out to recover Ivy if she’s there,” she said.

And Romero appreciates the help.

“I do appreciate every single person, no matter how much time they’ve invested in trying to help me. I do see it and I do appreciate it. And I do appreciate the city stepping up and taking responsibility and being there for me and my daughter,” she said.

Rose and her daughter are living in a home next to hers. They will stay there for the next couple months while crews repair damages to her home. As for the pipe on the street, people should expect that work to be complete by Tuesday.