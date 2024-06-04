YDI offers programs to support New Mexico families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Youth Development Inc. is in the business of helping New Mexicans solve life’s problems, and leaders are hoping to solve many this summer.

“Summer’s vital, right. I think there’s a lot of stress on households because they’re used to their children going to school every day. And now that parents are looking for who’s going to care for them what type of activities they’re going to have,” said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development Inc.

YDI has three service areas: education and employment, early childhood services, and behavioral health. It has programming available in all three of them, for example ABQ Against Violence.

Teens are welcome at weekly meetings with support workers who have life experience, and therapists to help address underlying trauma.

“We find that violence is escalating with young people because there’s some type of trauma that hasn’t been addressed,” said Robert.

There’s also the petroglyph beautification project, where students work to help maintain the petroglyphs.

“We try to get folks that are interested in forestry, the outdoors, and get them exposed through this program with again with the result of maybe some long term employment with the Forest Service,” Robert said.

That program is full for the summer, but Chavez says it still needs a manager.

YDI is bringing YouthBuild online soon to get children more interested in trades.

“It introduces folks to the trades folks can get certified to have apprenticeships and really get introduced in a long term job market,” said Robert.

They’re hiring staff now and will be recruiting kids in coming weeks.

“It’s a great program, great outcomes,” Robert said.

Then there’s the programming for pregnant moms and caregivers, like the brand-new Child First Program.

“We’re focusing on strengthening relationships between the caregiver and the child and decreasing any traumatic experiences, you know, that go from generation to generation,” said Felicia Chavez, a clinical supervisor of Youth Development Inc.

Teams started serving their first family last month.

“We have a lack of services that reach little, little ones,” said Felicia.

They have room for dozens more.

“Anybody that could use support, or they know that child has experienced trauma, and we want to support that child and having a better outcome in their future,” said Felicia.

A hub of resources for summer and beyond. YDI works off referrals and walk-ins, click here for more information.