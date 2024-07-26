Zozobra organizers to hold tryouts for new Fire Dancer

SANTA FE, N.M. — Old Man Gloom will soon meet his fiery fate but soon he will have a new arch nemesis as the current Fire Dancer is passing the torch.

The current dancer is retiring in 2027, which means Zozobra organizers are looking for a new fire spirit. They’re holding tryouts Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe.

If you’re nervous, you’ll get to train with the current fire dancer before fully taking over. You will have to commit to certain rehearsal dates and, of course, the burnings of Zozobra.

Sign up and learn more here at this link.