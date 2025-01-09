Santa Fe author talks tips for tackling change in the New Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Change isn’t easy, especially when it comes to New Year’s resolutions but a local author and change expert stopped by with some advice.
Rebecca Reynolds said she has worked on hundreds of projects over decades to help people navigate change. Reynolds recently wrote a book, “Thresholds of Change,” that talks about what she theorizes as the four stages of change:
- Manifestation
- Instigation
- The liminal
- Metabolization
Reynolds will be at the Loma Colorado Library this Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. It’s a free event that is open to everyone. She will also be the keynote speaker at the Jan. 18 New Mexico Book Association Winter Fiesta and the teacher of a Feb. 5 workshop through the association.
In the video above, she talked about all of this and the number one reason that change doesn’t stick.