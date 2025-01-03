Apps for New Year’s resolutions | What the Tech?

These apps can help turn your resolutions into achievements in the New Year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Sharing your New Year’s resolutions with an accountability partner will increase your chances of success but these apps can help too.

The most common resolution is to save money. The app Co-Pilot connects to your bank and credit card accounts to give you a clear picture of your spending habits. Create a budget, track your bills and find better deals on credit cards. It tracks how much money you have left for eating out each month and adjusts the amount based on other expenses.

Improving health is another common goal. MyFitnessPal keeps track of daily calories. Enter what you’re eating for each meal and snacks by scanning the barcode. It shows how many calories you’ve consumed and how much you can eat the rest of the day.

It also tracks how many calories you burn by exercising. SmokeFree helps with breaking addictions to nicotine and smoking. A bot sends encouraging notes throughout the day and shows how much money you’re saving by not buying cigarettes and nicotine.

To kick an alcohol habit, or just cutting back to weekends, I Am Sober tracks days of sobriety, sends motivational messages and connects to others who resolve to cut down or cut out alcohol completely.

Covenant Eyes is an accountability partner for anyone trying to break a pornography addiction. It blocks access to adult content and uses AI to block messages and blur photos. If you choose, the app sends notifications to other users if you are slipping.

Accountability is key to turn New Year’s resolutions from “wishful thinking” to reality and these apps can help.

