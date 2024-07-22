Be My Eyes | What the Tech? App of the Day

This app helps people who are either blind or hard of sight.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — More than 32 million Americans suffer from blindness or low vision and they may need help with seemingly simple tasks.

The “Be My Eyes” app can help. Using the smartphone camera, the app connects to volunteers across the country who take time out of their day to donate their ability to see.

Here’s how it works: Someone with vision difficulty can take their phone and aim the camera lens at what they’re having trouble seeing. It might be trying to match clothing, or check the expiration date on food, or more importantly, medicine.

Tapping on a large box on the screen contacts a volunteer.

One of those volunteers will tap a button on their phone to connect. Then, they will see the live video chat and read the label back to them.

Be My Eyes says it currently has over seven-and-a-half million volunteers assisting some 673,000 visually impaired users.

A new AI feature allows someone to take a photo and have it described. Perfect if they’re choosing a matching wardrobe.

Anyone can sign up as a volunteer. Best of all the app is totally free for iPhone and Android users. Not to mention, it is available in 180 languages.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.