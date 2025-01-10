CES 2025: Tech of the future | What the Tech?

Here is some tech of the future making its way to the present this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is getting down to the end of all the cool technology that people can already get their hands on.

CES has sneak peeks of what we can expect in the next few years. Unless you go completely off the grid, you’ll find it difficult to think of anything that isn’t tech-centric or couldn’t be enhanced by technology. That’s evident at CES.

Robots have advanced to the point they can do housework and understand conversation, nuance, and expressions from their owners.

Samsung’s showcase included an art gallery where a collection of beautiful works of art were displayed on over a dozen of its updated Frame TVs.

Holograms no longer just something out of Star Trek, transporting attendees from a green screen to anywhere in the world.

“This is why you come to CES, this is the B-haptic suit. It’s like straight out of Ready Player One, right?”

A gaming suit for AR gamers to feel punches, shots, and crashes as they play.

Earbuds have gone from wired, to wireless, to now not even going in your ears. Shokz earbuds sends sound through the bones in your head. And now through the air.

“It’s important because it can keep your ears open and hear the sound around you.”

It’s almost like watching a movie and hearing the soundtrack as we’re talking.

And BMW’s panoramic iDrive displays a 3D image on the windshield and haptic feedback on the

steering wheel.

As always some of the tech products here are simply prototypes, but if someone has dreamed

it, developed it, and built it, it will eventually make its way to consumers.

