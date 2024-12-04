Christmas tree tech | What the Tech?

It's time to set up the tree and the lights but what if you want to do something special with it? Here are some tech ideas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Whether you have a real Christmas tree or an artificial one like this, the hardest part of decorating is the lights but some tech could help.

If you’re still crawling underneath to plug them in, you’re doing it wrong.

These Bluetooth smart plugs allow you to turn anything on and off using just your voice. There are dozens of brands out there and they all work the same way. Plug it into an outlet and pair it with your phone. You may need to download an app for this.

Then plug the tree into the smart plug. Give it a name. You should be able to turn the lights on and off using Alexa or Google.

You should be able to turn the tree lights on and off when you’re away from home too.

We all know the frustrations of a string of lights, or a section of pre-lit trees not working. It’s often caused by just one bad bulb. Rather than tossing out the strand the Lightkeeper Pro identifies the non-working bulb.

The gadget sends a pulse of electricity through the strand. Even past the non-working bulb. Allowing you to spot the culprit keeping the tree or strand from lighting up. Replace that single bulb and everything should light up like it should.

There’s a version for LED lights too. Do they work? I’ve used them on strands of lights and pre-lit trees and they do work. I warn you that you might need to watch the instructional YouTube videos a few times to get the hang of it.

Once you get it, you’ll have some cool Christmas tree tech to make the season bright. Happy Holidays!

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.