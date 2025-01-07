Consumer Electronics Show 2025: Day 1 | What the Tech?

Here are the highlights from the first day of CES in Las Vegas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show is in full swing in Las Vegas, showing off the latest inventions, products, gadgets and more.

About two years after ChatGPT became a household name, AI is in just about everything we touch – from cars, to baby monitors, and even mirrors.

Health Face not only reflects what you’re wearing, but shows your heart rate, oxygen level, blood pressure and respiration rate. The AI takes the information to tell you your cardiovascular age, stress level and whether you’re getting enough sleep.

This year, smart glasses are everywhere. There are smart glasses that can display multiple computer screens, read the news, shop or send emails without an actual computer or watch a movie like you’re in a theater.

The Halliday smart glasses have AI built-in and and can translate in real time.

There is AI built into a baby crib and monitor. It not only lets parents keep an eye on their child while they sleep. If they cry, the crib rocks them back to sleep.

“We have sensors that can measure the heart rate, the breath rate, and we generate a general health report for the parents to better care for their baby. And can tell parents how much good sleep their child is getting that they can share with their doctor,” they say.

While AI is in virtually everything here at CES, I don’t expect it to be the only big story this year. We’ll find out all week on the show floor.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.