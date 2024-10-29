Death Clock app | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — There are smartphone apps for just about everything and the new “Death Clock” app claims to be able to tell you when you will die.

It’s actually meant to help you live longer. Here’s how.

“Death Clock” takes life seriously. It uses AI and scientific data to make an estimation of the date of your final curtain. Not to be morbid, but to live better and longer.

The app asks basic questions. Your age. blood pressure, glucose levels, how often you go to the doctor, how often you are around close friends, alcohol consumption and exercise. Your answers are compared to surveys and life-spans of 53 million others who’ve answered similar questions in health and scientific studies. Then the app makes an educated guess. It’s maybe a little shocking.

You can even send out a “Save the Date” marking your death to friends and social media.

If you’re thinking “Why would I want to know that?” well, the app doesn’t just leave you with its grim prediction. For example, 30 minutes of cardio adds nearly a year to your clock. Reducing alcohol adds more time. Reducing stress, yep, more sand in the hourglass.

A hauntingly serious countdown shows how many days you have left with your current lifestyle and another shows how healthy habits affect your number of days.

It’s a free app. A premium subscription keeps track of your progress and how it’s affecting your lifespan. Death Clock is available for iPhone and Android devices.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.